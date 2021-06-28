Liga MX is in the planning of the schedule for the next Apertura 2021 tournament: the beginning of matchday 1 is already known and it will be next Thursday, July 22, however, it is not yet known how the game schedule will be set up.
What has complicated the calendar is that, according to information from the journalist David medrano, is that teams such as América, Chivas, Cruz Azul and the teams from the North, Tigres and Monterrey, have a fixed schedule on Saturdays, so it is expected that the teams will rotate their schedules.
Liga MX wants to end this custom of the clubs and rotate schedules each day in order to facilitate the setting up of the calendar, since the games on Saturdays are what complicate the work of the organizers.
Likewise, the matches on Thursdays will continue to be part of the Apertura 2021 to lower the flow of matches during the weekend.
On the other hand, the teams that play on Fridays such as Mazatlán, Puebla, Juárez, in addition to Toluca and Pumas that play on Sundays, will be able to keep their schedules, since they do not represent difficulty when structuring the calendar.
For that reason, in the absence of the official publication of the calendar, several modifications could be seen in the common schedules of each of the teams that usually play their home matches on Saturdays.
