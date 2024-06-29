The Mexican national team player and footballer of the Monterrey Football Club, Luis Romois being sought by several Liga MX clubs to reinforce their midfield in this Apertura 2024, according to information from 365scores Mexico, América, Chivas, Cruz Azul and even the recently promoted to the Saudi Arabia League, Al-Qadsiahseek their services.
According to the same source, the Azulcrema team, recently two-time champion and Champion of Champions of Mexican soccer, is the one leading the offer, the Celeste Machine would offer to return, while the offers from the Sacred Flock and the Saudi team are the furthest options due to the low offer and personal issues due to remoteness, respectively.
It is said that Chivas has offered close to 6 million dollarswhile América and Cruz Azul offer more than that amount and the possibility of including a player.
With the injury of Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo He has had to assume the responsibility of being a starter and remains one of the best elements of the Tricolor. Likewise, the 29-year-old player is a permanent starter for the Pandilla where he has a contract until the end of 2025.
Since his arrival at the Sultana del Norte he has played 105 games, contributing six goals and 14 assists. It should be noted that he is a multi-functional player who can play as a defensive midfielder, pivot and centre-back.
#America #Chivas #Cruz #Azul #fighting #signing #Luis #Romo
