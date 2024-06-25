lThe holding of the Women’s U-20 World Cup in Colombia has several teams in troublewho will have to change headquarters or modify their calendars.

The reason: the scenarios have to be delivered in advance to Fifa for the development of the competition, which will be played from August 31 to September 22. The stadiums that will host the tournament are El Campín and Metropolitano de Techo, in Bogotá; Pascual Guerrero, from Cali, and Atanasio Girardot, from Medellín.

The professional championship will not stop during the tournament and that put several teams running. Atlético Nacional had everything ready to play in Manizales, but finally the mayor of that city withdrew the permit.

There was even a request from some teams to advance the start of the BetPlay 2024-II League, but the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, stated that the issue is impossible. The tournament will begin on the weekend of July 20, once the Copa América ends.

The new headquarters of América while the World Cup is being played in Colombia

In the midst of this panorama, América de Cali has already managed to solve the issue and reported that, during the U-20 World Cup, it will play at home at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in Pereira. In a press release, the club made the announcement of its temporary headquarters:

The Women’s League also has a problem with venues

The problem with the stadiums also disrupts the final stages of the Women’s League, which is scheduled to end on the weekend of August 18 and in which several clubs that are in the finals have problems: América, Nacional, Millonarios and Santa Fe.

In fact, América has already moved its headquarters for the matches of this tournament to Palmira, where it already played on the second date of the semi-final home runs against Deportivo Cali.

