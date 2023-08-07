After a complex market, where he had a signing dropped by the Borussia Dortmund team, it has been confirmed that Edson Álvarez is a new player for West Ham United in the Premier League. A movement that is managed and closed according to Fabrizio Romano for a figure between 34 and 35 million pounds, that is, around 40 million euros and where the Mexican will go on to earn 9 million euros per year, one of the best salaries in the history of soccer in Mexico.
Everyone agrees and celebrates the movement. Ajax has fulfilled its promise to release the player after dreaming about it for a long time and working for it gives the quality leap to the best league on the planet. For its part, West Ham United already has a direct replacement for Declan Rice, even in the capital of Mexico, within the Coapa nest, the Club América board of directors celebrates the sale of the Mexican, because after years they will obtain an additional benefit.
América owned 20 percent of Álvarez’s letter, in such a way that they negotiated its sale to Ajax many years ago. Today the Mexican club will obtain an additional income, which would be 8 million euros net for the percentage of ownership they had over the rights of the Mexican containment. This is not minor news, since it is known that the eagles have not closed some signings due to lack of budget, but now they have a very high income margin.
