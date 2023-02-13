Since 2014, the United Nations has been able to send aid to millions of people in the northwestern part of Syria via Turkey, under a Security Council mandate, but it is currently limited to using only one border crossing..

“Right now, every hour counts,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield said in a statement to Reuters. “People in affected areas depend on us.”“.

“We cannot let them down. We must immediately vote on a resolution that responds to the United Nations’ call to allow the use of additional border crossings for the delivery of humanitarian aid. It is time to act with urgency and purpose,” she added.“.

On Saturday, Martin Griffiths, the UN relief coordinator who is in Turkey and due to visit Syria, told Sky News he would ask the Security Council to allow aid through two more border crossings, saying there was a “very clear humanitarian situation”.“.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for easier access to aid to those affected.