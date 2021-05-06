America calls for an increase in the pace of vaccination against Corona globally

Today, Thursday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for intensifying vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 worldwide to overcome the mutated versions of the virus, indicating that the United States is looking at what it can do to help achieve this.

“If the whole world does not do more in this regard, it will not be possible to vaccinate the (population) of the world until 2024. I think we can accelerate this,” Blinken added, in an interview with the (MSNBC) television channel during a visit to Ukraine. And it can be accomplished in a shorter time. “

The United States had pledged to start sending about 60 million doses of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine to other countries, and President Joe Biden announced, on Wednesday, his country’s support for waiving the intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are looking at other things as well, but the main thing is to speed up that (vaccination) … None of us will be safe until as many people as possible are vaccinated,” Blinken said.

On Thursday, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that waiving the intellectual property rights for the Covid-19 vaccines would be an important step, if approved by the World Health Organization.

“But we also need to work simultaneously to increase the pace of manufacturing and ensure that everyone has access to all the essential elements needed to manufacture the vaccine,” he added.