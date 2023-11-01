Ahmed Atef (Washington, Cairo)

The United States called on Lebanese politicians to end the political stalemate and elect a new president who would lead their country toward necessary economic reforms. The US State Department stated in a statement yesterday that “exactly one year after the end of former President Michel Aoun’s term, Lebanon is still without a president or government, after parliamentarians failed to elect a successor to President Aoun, prioritizing their personal ambitions over the interests of their country,” adding that “the Lebanese people He is deprived of leadership at a time when he needs it most.”

The statement warned of the continued state of “political paralysis,” calling on Lebanese parliamentarians to do their duty and elect a president who puts Lebanon and its people first and is committed to forming a government capable of implementing crucial economic reforms.

He said, “Lebanon’s pursuit of the necessary reforms to secure the International Monetary Fund program is the only way for the country to emerge from the current economic crisis.”

In this context, the Lebanese political economy expert and former Minister of State for Information Technology, Adel Afiouni, warned that the continued rejection of reforms threatens the future of the Lebanese economy, considering that obstructing obtaining external support from the IMF and donor countries will have an impact similar to what happened in the four years. The past, represented by the depletion of cash reserves to finance state expenditures.

Afiouni explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that disrupting the restructuring of banks is among the things that destroyed the Lebanese economy in recent years, and the consequent depletion of depositors’ funds and obstructing any solution to their crisis, adding that the current banking system is unable to finance the economy and any growth movement. Thus, the deficit in the balance of payments continues, further pressure on the currency, the collapse of the purchasing power of people with limited income in the lira, and more inflation.

The former minister expressed his belief that what happened to the economy in his country is a vivid example of the gloomy picture of the absence of the radical reforms sought by the Lebanese before they were requested by the International Monetary Fund, as well as the absence of external financing that could put an end to the depletion of reserves and depositors’ money.

Afiouni said that as a result of the continuation of this approach for 4 years now, we only find more monetary, financial, economic, banking and livelihood collapse and an increasing social gap between a majority that has lost its purchasing power and lost the deposits it has earned throughout its life and has fallen below the poverty line and a minority of close privileged people who have benefited from… crisis and achieved huge profits.

The Lebanese minister added that the International Monetary Fund stated, after concluding its mission to Lebanon, that the Lebanese authorities did not implement the urgent reforms required, which will affect the economy for years to come, criticizing the lack of political will to take difficult and very important decisions to begin reform, in addition to the lack of will. Politics in making difficult decisions weakens the banking sector there.

The Fund’s mission pointed out that comprehensive political decisions must be taken to contain the financial deficit and begin restructuring the banking system, noting that there is an opportunity to carry out comprehensive reforms to strengthen governance and accountability at the Bank of Lebanon, but the government needs “to implement a coherent financial strategy to restore the ability to bear the burdens.” Debt, making room for social and infrastructure spending.