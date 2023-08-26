Defenses: C. Arrieta, K. Andrade, E. Velasco, M. Mina

Media: J. Portilla, F. Leys, J. Quiñones, E. Cardona, C. Barrios

Forward: F. Suarez.

#ScarletPhrase 🗣️ Cristian Barrios and his statements prior to this Sunday’s duel against @Santa Fe in Pascual Guerrero. 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/VDgokTDfRJ — America from Cali (@AmericadeCali) August 26, 2023

“We have to keep working hard, with the team we have we will be able to get good results. We hope they will come from this Sunday”he commented in an interview.

Get ready Leon 🦁! @BetPlayCO ᴘʀᴇꜱᴇɴᴛᴀ: 🏆 Date 8

🆚 America

🗓 Sunday August 27, 2023

⏰ 6:10 p.m.

🏟 Pascual Guerrero pic.twitter.com/ogwQEjjH2p – Independent Santa Fe (@SantaFe) August 25, 2023

Defenses: F. Viáfara, I. Scarpeta, J. Millán, M. Garavito

Media: I. Rojas, K. Londoño, E. Valencia, F. Sambueza, J. González

Forward: And brown

“The player’s representative Jersson González received an offer from a French team which he presented to the institution and conversations were held, but upon verifying and certifying said proposal, it was established that unscrupulous people were trying to carry out criminal maneuvers to take advantage. For this reason , we communicate that our mentioned player will continue to defend the colors of the First Champion.”can be read in the statement.