Next Saturday one of the most anticipated games of the BetPlay-2 League of Colombian soccer will be played, when the faces are seen cali america and Santa Fe Independent.
The team from America arrives hurt after losing three games in a row, both in the league and in the cup, falling in their most recent match 4-3 against Junior. With this setback, they stayed in position 14 with 7 units.
For its part, Independiente de Santa Fe continues with a good pace and in its last match they beat Envigado 2-0, thus reaching 11 points and staying momentarily in fifth place in the contest.
You can enjoy the game through the signal of DSports and DG.
Goalie: J. Soto
Defenses: C. Arrieta, K. Andrade, E. Velasco, M. Mina
Media: J. Portilla, F. Leys, J. Quiñones, E. Cardona, C. Barrios
Forward: F. Suarez.
Cristian Barrios knows that the team must continue working
The defender of America from Cali, Cristian Barriosmade it clear that the team has to continue working to rebuild the path.
“We have to keep working hard, with the team we have we will be able to get good results. We hope they will come from this Sunday”he commented in an interview.
Goalie: A. Silva
Defenses: F. Viáfara, I. Scarpeta, J. Millán, M. Garavito
Media: I. Rojas, K. Londoño, E. Valencia, F. Sambueza, J. González
Forward: And brown
The theme of Jefferson González
In recent days there has been much talk about the possible departure of the player Jefferson Gonzalez, who would go to European football. However, through a statement, the board made it clear that they were illegal activities.
“The player’s representative Jersson González received an offer from a French team which he presented to the institution and conversations were held, but upon verifying and certifying said proposal, it was established that unscrupulous people were trying to carry out criminal maneuvers to take advantage. For this reason , we communicate that our mentioned player will continue to defend the colors of the First Champion.”can be read in the statement.
cali america 1-1 Santa Fe.
