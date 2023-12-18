The Eagles of America they took flight in the Aztec stadium to obtain his 14th title of the Liga MXafter beating 4-1 aggregate Tigers. For the second leg final of Apertura 2023, both teams remained scoreless during the 90 minutes, until in extra time those from Coapa found the goal through the Colombian Julian Quiñonesthen the Paraguayan increased the advantage Richard Sanchez and the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodrigueztaking advantage of the expulsions of Raymundo Fulgencio and the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman.
More news about America
In this way, the long-awaited 14th star of the azulcremas arrived, from the hand of the Brazilian coach André Jardine, who achieved the goal only in his first tournament in charge of the capital team. The Eagles closed the competition in a great way, as they were also the super leaders having achieved 40 points, seven more than their closest pursuer who was Monterey. In the end, they won twelve of their 17 matches, which had generated a lot of excitement prior to the League.
However, this is not the first time that Millions they manage to break the famous 'curse of the super leader', since in the past they also ended up lifting the trophy. Precisely in the Apertura 2014, the Argentine Antonio Mohamed He broke the curse by leading his team to win league number 13. On that occasion, Coapa's team scored 31 points, the same as Tigers and AtlasHowever, their difference of +10 put them at the top against the +8 and +2 of their rivals, respectively. Nine wins, plus four draws and four losses in the regular phase, while in the final they beat the U of Nuevo León 3-1.
The first time occurred in the 1970-71 season. America dominated Group A with 44 points, while Toluca triumphed in Group B with 43 units. In the grand final, the capitalians won 2-0 on aggregate over the Devils to win their second League title. Five years later, in the 1975-76 campaign, the team led Group 1, as well as the general table, with 53 points. In the final he faced Black Lionsbathing in glory by scoring 4-0 on aggregate.
Later in time, in the 1983-84 season, El Más Odiado dominated again with 51 points in the general table and its Group 1, with 18 wins, 15 draws and five losses. The fight for the title was the one remembered 'end of the century' against Chivasin which the Americanists triumphed 5-3 overall with goals from Carlos Hermosillo, Mario Trejo, Eduardo Bacas, Alfredo Tena and Javier Aguirre. Finally in the 1987-88 season, in El Nido they added 55 points, facing Cougars in the grand final to defeat 4-2 on aggregate.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#America #breaks #curse #super #leader #sixth #time
Leave a Reply