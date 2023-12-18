The Apertura 2023 has a new champion and Mexican soccer is celebrating because América got the 14th star in its history after beating Tigres. 🏆🦅 The residents of the Azteca Stadium are going to have a morning full of celebrations and happy fans, share… pic.twitter.com/qSTvRJzG9U — Sopitas (@sopitas) December 18, 2023

However, this is not the first time that Millions they manage to break the famous 'curse of the super leader', since in the past they also ended up lifting the trophy. Precisely in the Apertura 2014, the Argentine Antonio Mohamed He broke the curse by leading his team to win league number 13. On that occasion, Coapa's team scored 31 points, the same as Tigers and AtlasHowever, their difference of +10 put them at the top against the +8 and +2 of their rivals, respectively. Nine wins, plus four draws and four losses in the regular phase, while in the final they beat the U of Nuevo León 3-1.

TIME MACHINE!🇲🇽 On a day like today but 4 years ago, América was crowned champion of the 2014 Apertura tournament, with Antonio Mohamed as coach of the club. pic.twitter.com/MyM2aLuVqk — Total Sports 🇲🇽 (@DeporTotalMX) December 14, 2018

Later in time, in the 1983-84 season, El Más Odiado dominated again with 51 points in the general table and its Group 1, with 18 wins, 15 draws and five losses. The fight for the title was the one remembered 'end of the century' against Chivasin which the Americanists triumphed 5-3 overall with goals from Carlos Hermosillo, Mario Trejo, Eduardo Bacas, Alfredo Tena and Javier Aguirre. Finally in the 1987-88 season, in El Nido they added 55 points, facing Cougars in the grand final to defeat 4-2 on aggregate.