The western United States is facing another round of record-breaking heat as a heat wave is expected to send temperatures soaring to record highs in cities from Southern California to northern Idaho through the middle of the week.

About 30 million people are under heat or excessive heat warnings in effect through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Sunday, with some forecasts to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius). Those states include parts of California, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Central Oregon and parts of Washington are also facing increased threats from wildfires due to hot, dry conditions, the agency said.

Firefighters are battling several wildfires in Oregon, including the Lone Rock Fire that has burned more than 116,000 acres (470 square kilometers) in the northern part of the state, according to an Oregon Fire Service source. Officials said thunderstorms moving across the state could make the response more difficult.

Research shows that climate change, caused by human activities, is helping to produce dangerous heat waves around the world. Officials warn of the serious health risks associated with extreme heat, including heat stroke.

“For at least the next four days, it looks like it’s going to be very hot across much of the western United States,” said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “And for at least the next couple of days, there’s definitely potential for some record-breaking high temperatures across parts of the interior Pacific Northwest and down into the desert Southwest.”

Temperatures are expected to rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) and break records in cities such as Yakima, Spokane and Mack, Washington.

Oravec added that Boise, Idaho, could set a record high of 42 degrees Celsius.

Much of the West Coast will see temperatures about 10 degrees above normal. Las Vegas could hit a record high of 45 degrees.