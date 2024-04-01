Another day torn from the great deception of life. Another night of everlasting kisses, endless kisses and the right places to be, exactly the ones you've always been looking for and only find in rare moments of clandestinity. It happens all the time, as you wear the shoes of saints and sinners, losers and winners, gamblers, prostitutes and broken hearts. While the humanity of the characters comes alive, in those who sing their deeds together with that scratchy voice that has survived the test of time. “I will take care of you and stand by you / You will need a good companion now / for this part of the journey / Leave your sorrows behind / let this day be your last / Tomorrow will be bright skies / and all this darkness gone by / Great wheels roll across the fields / where sunlight pours / Oh, meet me in a land of hope and dreams”. That land exists,”The Land of Hope and Dreams”. The laws of rock chemistry do not betray. And when the guitar releases the first vibrations in the air shaken by the super speakers at the sides of the stage, the emotion bursts in, sometimes overflowing into tears, making you turn and seek refuge in the eyes of friends and strangers linked by the same blood pact.

It's the promise of Bruce Springsteen which presents itself at every meeting and will resume flesh, blood and music on June 1st and 3rd, still in the San Siro basin stolen from football. As in 1985, the year of the Italian debut of the Freehold rocker, in which love with its roots struck and still resonates in the bootlegs that are not lacking in the homes of those who were there and of those who, arriving late, throughout the life he dreamed of having been there. And as it was the other five times he returned to Milan. The last one in 2016. Then nothing more in that arena while the incursions into Italy were renewed. Other cities. New albums. Other stories. And always that same final greeting: “See you soon.”

Years have passed but his people will not miss that appointment. Because time passes and that will be another day passed by the destiny that unites us all and that Springsteen has felt growth within himself since death began its merciless harvest all around him, taking away one after the other his trusted assistant Terry Magovern, Danny Federici, the “ghost” on the organ. And then big man Clarence Clemmons, the other half of his sky and of the cover of “Born to run”. Until we get to the friend and rival of adolescence, George Theiss, the sister's boyfriend who is responsible for the first invitation to a band for the young Bruce. The flow of consciousness that led us to this latest series of concerts with the E-street band is linked to his passing in 2018. In the introduction to “Last man standing” Springsteen finds himself alone at the center of the scene, the only veteran of that first very distant rock band: «It's like finding yourself standing on the tracks illuminated by the warm white light of a train that is about to crash into you. It gives you a certain clarity of thought you've never felt before, the last eternal gift that death gives to the living… At fifteen there are “tomorrows”, “good mornings” and going forward there are more “yesterdays” and “goodbyes”. This just makes you realize how important it is to live every moment. So be good to yourselves, be good to those you love and be good to this world around you.” The moment to live in one breath has arrived. And every other stage of this existential journey of Bruce Springsteen – which has led us through the decades, illuminating excerpts of American literature and pieces of contemporary history with his poetry – is nothing but a push to continue. Including the death of his mother, Adele Zerilli, in January. He was 98 years old and of Italian origins. And she was suffering from Alzheimer's. It was she who bought him his first guitar when he was still a child: the spark, without which a fire like this would never have broken out (you can't start a fire without a spark). And above all, it was she who invited him to dance all his life.

In Genoa, in the 1999 concert (the second and last in the Ligurian capital, after the one at the Carlo Felice in 1996), the tarantella mentioned by mother and son on the stage of the “Ferraris” went down in history.

Death, time, loneliness. These are the paths along which the Boss leads us. But he does it by dancing, having overcome mourning and a stomach health problem that forced him to interrupt the tour at the beginning of the year. It is the strength of the rock minstrel, half Italian and half Irish, 74 springs.

“We are back,” he told the cameras in full adrenaline at the American restart on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. He's back. That's right. And in the world his voice began to resonate again, tinged by his age. A new album will be released soon, to seal the fifty years of his career with a “Best of”, one of those collections that annoy fans because they don't add anything new and seem like a useless tax. It will be available from April 19, with a selection of songs from albums released between 1973 and 2020, from “Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ” to “Letter to you”, with 18 tracks on double LP or, on CD and in digital format, with 31 songs. It's not over. The news recently arrived that the rocker from New Jersey will receive one of the highest honors for musicians on May 23rd in London: the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy from the jury of the Ivors Novello Awards. The rock star will be the first American to receive the seal, awarded since 1956 to authors who have left their mark on UK culture. People like Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Elton John and a few others. One of those cycles of history that ends and began in 1975, when Bruce timidly landed for his European debut at the Odeon in London, furious at all those billboards with his handsome face on display.

Oddities of an existential parable that will also see the biopic chapter, with the film dedicated to the epic creation, in 1982, of the album “Nebraska”, recorded on a cassette tape in his home in New Jersey, a few months before the release of “Born in the USA”. The album. Jeremy Allen White (on TV with “The Bear”) will play Bruce. The (provisional) title of the film is “Deliver me from nowhere”, written and directed by Scott Cooper and based on the book of the same name by Warren Zanes. Deliver me from nothing, a perfect title for another day of glory snatched from destiny.

