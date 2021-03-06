America: Boeing 737 MAX’s engine stalled in flight

A few months after the Boeing 737 MAX was given the green light to fly again, one of its aircraft had apparent mechanical problems shortly before landing on Friday.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the pilots had turned off an engine during a flight from Miami to Newark.

American Airlines said the plane had encountered a potential mechanical problem.

The airline said that the plane landed safely and arrived at the gate with its own force on Friday afternoon, without reporting any injuries to the passengers or crew.

For its part, Boeing said that the company is aware of the accident and that American Airlines can provide more information.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the matter.

The 737 MAX was decommissioned after two accidents that killed 346 people.

In both incidents, a sensor provided incorrect data to the program, forcing the nose of the aircraft to land. And the pilots were unable to override the automatic settings. The new version of the program is fed with data from two sensors.

There is no indication that the incident, which occurred on Friday, is related to the same problem.

This model was approved for flight again in the United States in November, with a requirement to provide aircraft with new flight control computer software.

Since then, the suspensions have been lifted from aviation safety agencies in the European Union and Australia.