New York: In the presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, there was a lot of war for the US presidential election 2020.

During the debate, derogatory comments like ‘prankster’, ‘liar’, ‘shut up for a minute’, ‘keep barking’ were made. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace moderated the debate and President Trump appeared in an aggressive tone during this time. There has also been debate about how Wallace, who moderated the debate, allowed Trump to make such aggressive remarks, such sharp comments.

Trump had a very heated argument during the 90-minute debate and said at one point, “I tell you what, you could never do the work that we did. You don’t have it in your blood.” At the same time, Biden retorted, “What he is saying here is a lie.” He said, “Wrong man, wrong night, wrong time.”

Biden said many times, “This person does not know what he is talking about.” Former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill said of the debate, “I am 80 percent sad and 20 percent nervous.”

America has got a very clear choice- Kamala Harris

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson believes “Most of the countrymen are distraught. I don’t know what nonsense we saw.” According to Democratic strategist James Carville, it was not worth watching for 25 minutes. Less than 10 minutes later, the debate took the form of personal attacks, when moderators failed to keep Trump quiet during Biden’s two-minute talk time. Annoyed, Biden said to Trump, “Will you shut up?”

Reacting to the performance of the first debate, Democratic Party Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that “America has got a very clear choice”. He called Trump a person to get out of his depth and defend himself.

Former Barack Obama campaign manager David Plough said, “Tonight’s performance will make people understand that Trump is not eligible for another term.” During the debate of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a fierce battle was witnessed. Trump’s coronavirus response, racial justice, economy and fitness of each other were targeted.

Biden said, “The truth is that everything he has said so far is just a lie.” Biden was seen dominating the trump within the first five minutes and took him in stride. He asked Trump to get out of his bunker. Go to your golf court at the Oval Office and make a plan to save people.

Trump’s popularity has dropped since 2016 – survey

When Trump was able to properly answer questions about reports paying only $ 750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, Biden said, “Show us your taxes. Show your taxes.” He showed a very aggressive attitude towards Trump, even though Trump claimed that he had paid income tax of millions of dollars.

Recent surveys show that Trump’s popularity has fallen since 2016. Biden is ahead of Trump in all surveys, even if the difference is not large. Trump refused to condemn white supremacists and concluded the night’s debate with refusal to say whether he would accept the election results. Trump’s coronovirus response dominated this debate.

