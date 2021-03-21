The diplomatic clashes and overt conflicts between the United States, Russia and China may be fleeting and merely political objections in a path that is long or short, in search of consensus or understandings, and on the contrary, they may precipitate permanent confrontations, given that the challenges are growing and deepening continuously between the three great powers. And to the extent that the first, hot, contact between the American and Russian presidents passed without complications, to the extent that Joe Biden’s agreement to describe Vladimir Putin as a “killer” was a surprising precedent that its owner attached to a promise that Putin would pay the price! The latter did not respond to the American accusations. Rather, he took some philosophical psychology to conclude, “We always see our qualities in others and think that they are really like us.”

The problem did not remain in a personal context, but rather turned into a diplomatic crisis, as Moscow recovered in the Bidenian attack, reducing its strategic importance. Therefore, it said that it was not seeking a new “cold war”, but it was “preparing for the worst.” It is not clear that Biden is seeking a war like this, but he wanted to emphasize that the “Russian interference” in the US elections in 2016 and 2020, and the cyber breaches that accompanied or followed him, do not pass with him as did his predecessor, Donald Trump, who questioned intelligence reports and then adopted half a confession. With that “interference”. But the other pending issues between Washington and Moscow (sanctions, Syria, Ukraine, missile networks in Europe, trade disputes …) keep relations between the two sides at a high level of tension. While Russia was comfortable with the inconsistency between the Trump administration, NATO and the European Union, today it is anticipating the return of harmony between these parties.

In the calendar of the new event between Washington and Moscow, Russian officials asked for an explanation and an apology, and talked about a “watershed moment in relations” that the American side might seek. However, his approach to the dispute with China is different. The hard-line positions that were exchanged by the delegations of the first direct talks began tense, but it is clear that they do not want to slide into a conflict, even if “fierce competition” is included (according to the US National Security Adviser), and it has become a tradition for Washington to show its criticism of Beijing in Issues of democracy, minority rights, and the Taiwan issue were even increased by cyber attacks and “commercial pressure on our allies.” But Beijing is no longer arguing about democratization in exchange for commercial interests, for this is a dispute that has been settled commercially with all countries. Rather, it is currently criticizing democracy itself and its mistreatment of (black) minorities, and in turn refers to “America’s pressure on its allies” to brake their commercial dealings with China.

Between West and East, the dispute over modes of governance, politics, economics, and respect for human rights were prominent during the Cold War with the socialist camp. America’s victory in that war helped restore respect to the Western value system, before it was tainted by dysfunctions during the past two decades, whether due to American policy mistakes or Chinese and Russian competition for international polarity, including their refutation of Western democratic concepts that the Russian president had previously considered obsolete and outdated. . In the recent talks in Alaska, the Chinese negotiator, Yang Jiechi, called on the American side to “abandon the cold war mentality.” In contrast to the two rising poles that preach their values, America appears to be defending values ​​that are no longer “realistic” or appropriate for the era.