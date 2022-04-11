The new measures target a type of weapon that law enforcement officials say has doubled in police reports between 2020 and 2021..

“This is the weapon of choice for criminals,” a Biden administration official said, according to AFP.

The new rule states that assemblies of weapons parts that can be easily assembled to form a firearm will be subject to the same buying and selling requirements as fully assembled and commercially available weapons, according to Biden administration officials..

Dealers selling these gun parts kits will be required to conduct background checks on potential buyers, according to the new rules.

And the US Department of Justice announced in a statement that manufacturers of gun parts kits must include serial numbers in the parts, while licensed dealers who stock “stealth” weapons must add a serial number..

In order to enhance the ability to track “stealth” weapons, the new rules indicate that federally licensed firearms dealers must keep records for as long as they are in business and not for 20 years, as is currently the case.

“This rule will make it more difficult for criminals and others to obtain untraceable weapons, help ensure law enforcement can retrieve the information they need to solve crimes, and reduce the number of untraceable firearms that are sunk,” said US Attorney Merrick Garland. our societies“.