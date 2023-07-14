The demands, in a club like America, They are always the highest. Eagles fans are not content with their team winning. They want to see him champion tournament by tournament, any other result they consider a failure.
And the directive adds another incentive to this requirement. Those in long shorts want the club to win, be champion and, on top of that, offer a good show. However, when choosing their technical director, especially in recent years, they bet more on the long-term project than on the immediate result.
After the departure of Miguel Herrera they opted for Solari. The Argentine coached Real Madrid, yes, but he had little experience in the top circuit… let’s not even talk about titles. ‘Tano’ Ortíz entered as an interim and they ended up leaving him, since he delivered very good results.
However, not reaching the final began to worry the fans. And although it was Fernando Ortíz himself who decided to step aside, if he did not win the title in the 2023 Apertura tournament, he would have ended up leaving the institution.
His place was taken by the former technical director of Atlético de San Luis: André Jardine. Olympic champion with Brazil in 2021… until there.
If we dive into the history of technical directors hired by Club América, we will find information that few expected.
Of the last three coaches who managed to make them champions, two of them obtained their first professional title directing the Eagles: Mario Carrillo and Miguel Herrera. The other was Antonio: the ‘Turkish’ Mohamed, who did already have a few drinks to his credit.
Why does América, being a team whose goal is always to be champion, bet followed by coaches who are not exactly known for winning cups?
