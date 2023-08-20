The fate of the cargo aboard the Suez Rajan has become part of broader tensions between the United States and Iran, even as Tehran and Washington work to free billions of dollars of frozen Iranian assets in South Korea in exchange for the release of five Iranian-Americans held in Tehran. .

The IRGC had already warned that those involved in unloading the tanker’s cargo “should expect a response”.

Ship-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed:

The Suez Rajan, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands.

The tanker is undergoing an oil transfer to another tanker, the MR Euphrates, near Galveston, Texas, about 70 kilometers southeast of Houston.

This will likely allow the load to be unloaded.

Neither US officials nor the owners of the Suez Rajan, a Los Angeles-based Oaktree Capital Management company, have yet to respond to requests for comment.

Claire Jungman, chief of staff of United Against Nuclear Iran, praised the transfer of the tanker cargo.

Jongman told the Associated Press: