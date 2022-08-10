América de Cali beat Águilas Doradas 2-0 in the last match of the sixth date of League II-2022, on their return to the Pascual Guerrero stadium after the events of the Copa América Femenina and the U-20 Athletics World Cup. In a commitment in which the mechita began to take the lead in the face of adversity from the rival and rose to 13th place in the standings with 6 points.

The game had a fairly even start in the middle of the field, but the Scarlets had the first important chance after 5 minutes with a sequence of passes with Adrián Ramos and Gianfranco Peña, which ended with a shot by Daniel Hernández, in which he stopped the goalie

Seconds later, the eagles made the first change forced by Hayen Palacios’ injury, in a fortuitous play with Deiner Quiñones; Mateo Puerta entered his place.

About 9 minutes, América put together a quick counterattack where Ramos enabled Quiñones well and only in front of the goalkeeper could he not define. Then the referee Luis Matorel was called by Jorge Guzmán’s VAR, indicating that the goalkeeper touched the ball with his hand outside the area. He expelled Juan David Valencia and again a forced substitution in the visit, substitute Héctor Arango entered and Auli Oliveros left.

The referee expels the Águilas Doradas goalkeeper, Juan David Valencia. See also Peru suffers hard loss for its decisive game: Colombia, attentive Photo: John Paul Wheel. TIME

In the free throw collection at minute 18, Ramos executed, the goalkeeper could not control it, the rebound was controlled by Gianfranco Peña and he only had to define for the partial 1-0. In the minutes that followed, the locals tried to maintain control of the ball, while the Antioqueños sought to secure themselves well in defense and then advance in some counterattacks or long-distance shots.

In the last moments of the first half, América had its best minutes after the goal and generated several opportunities, especially from the mid-range shot. At minute 42, the Scarlets recovered the ball, advanced quickly through the right sector, Daniel Hernández took a cross shot to the near post of Arango and scored the second of the night.

Daniel Hernández scored America’s second goal. Photo: John Paul Wheel. TIME

For the final part, coach Alexandre Guimaraes made the first change of his team, Kevin Andrade entered for John García and Felipe Banguero entered Águilas for Mauricio Duarte. In those first seconds, the locals had a free kick from approximately 30 meters that Carlos Sierra took and passed very close to Arango’s right post.

Subsequently, the Reds controlled the game much better with possession of the ball and getting some approaches, which they could not define in a good way. The team led by Leonel Álvarez preferred to have a more solid defense and gave up the attack a bit, trying to obtain high recoveries to attack.

Then the teams cooled off again, Adrián Ramos and Gianfranco Peña left the premises and Juan David Pérez and Alejandro Quintana entered. The visit completed the substitutions with the departure of Kevin Castaño and Jhon Fredy Salazar and Anthony Vásquez and Oscar Hernández entered.

Those from Rionegro approached the rival area three times with danger with Marco Pérez, Hernández and Robinson Flores, but they did not materialize by definition and the appearance of Joel Graterol. Afterwards, América reacted with Pérez, although the goalkeeper won the duel.

In the final minutes, both teams did not define and ended with a scarlet victory 2-0. On the next day of League II-2022, América de Cali will visit La Equidad and Águilas Doradas will receive Millonarios.

Juan Andres Arias Arias

Correspondent Futbolred Cali

On Twitter: @AriasJuan_15