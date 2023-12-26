América is planning the squad for the next semester. The only formal exit to date has been generated by Miguel Layún with his retirement, thus, the club has a hole within the right back that it wants to fill with someone from the market, with several options on the list. However, Jardine has a preference for a specific name, an old acquaintance of his, a man he completely trusts and that the strong people of the Eagles want to give him, Ricardo Chávez.
Fernando Esquivel confirms that, in the middle of the Christmas holidays, the directors of América and Atlético de San Luis have begun formal negotiations for the transfer of Ricardo Chávez, who is an express wish of Jardine to take Layún's place and fully compete with Kevin Alvarez.
The aforementioned journalist reports that the Potosí team opens the door, while the player wants the move to come to fruition, he understands that this is the great opportunity of his career and he does not want to let it pass. Even so, he knows that he would initially arrive with a substitute role.
Beyond winning the recent title in the Apertura 2023, América is clear that the club will experience a huge number of changes within the squad. The board has a long list of discards and several players are considering stepping aside now that they have fulfilled the Liga MX title. At the same time, those from Coapa already define their market objectives to make André Jardine's squad strong, although, at the moment they have not made a single signing, except for the renewal of Lichnovsky's loan.
