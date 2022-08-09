The previous week was one of departures within Coapa, in the blink of an eye inside the nest they announced the transfer of Jorge Meré to Mazatlán, as well as the sales of Jorge Sánchez and Naveda, the two Mexican soccer players who have accepted offers from the Europe soccer.
Pumas UNAM v America – Grita Mexico C22 Tournament Liga MX / Jam Media/GettyImages
Thus, in America they value making one more signing in this same market, in the first instance those from Coapa showed interest in Julián Araujo, a young Mexican winger who belongs to the Galaxy, however, the footballer is close to signing for Porto, so which, the team from the capital of the country will move their chips for Brian Rodríguez of LAFC.
América formally initiates contacts with LAFC to negotiate the signing of Rodríguez who, with the arrival of the new signings to the Los Angeles teams, has been moved to a substitute role and seeks his departure and is delighted with the option of coming to Mexico. Those from Coapa have proposed in the first instance a transfer with a purchase option, however, the MLS club has been forceful with the Mx League team, pointing out that it is only willing to release the young Uruguayan through a definitive sale. .
