Photos on social media go viral A social media user shared the picture and wrote that today is National Covid-19 Day of Remembrance. In America, 20 thousand empty chairs are honoring the lives of more than two lakh 9 thousand people. All of them have their eyes on the White House. Many users also sent emotional comments tweeting these pictures. One wrote that we all lost a loved one due to Corona. These empty chairs in his honor remind us of him.

Inconsolable people all over america Grammy Award-winning singer Dion Warwick said these chairs are a Vizuvally Ort installation showcasing a portion of the unimaginable and heart-breaking pain of over 2 million jingdis over the past six months. Please tell that Dionne Warwick was one of the organizers of the event. He said that it is time to stand up with all the infection survivors and Americans who have been devastatingly affected.

Most deaths due to corona in America Four percent of the world’s population lives in America. Whereas, Corona virus accounts for 20 percent of the total deaths in the US. The pace of transition in this country is still very fast. US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump have also been found infected with the Corona virus. He is being treated in a US military hospital.

