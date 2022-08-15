The women’s team of America has made history this Sunday, August 14, 2022, as they obtained a valuable victory against Tottenham in the Americanist presentation in the Women’s Cup where, for the first time, an element of the Liga MX Femenil was invited.
The tournament, where the participating teams in addition to América are Racing Louisville, OL Reign, Tottenham Hotspur, Tokyo Verdy Beleza and AC Milan, is taking place in Louisville, Kentucky in the United States and began with América facing the English team in search of direct pass to the semifinals where OL Reign would be waiting for the winner of this match.
América traveled with a full team after beating the Necaxa team 3-1 on Matchday 7 of the 2022 Apertura and with a lot of motivation for this tournament where they will seek to raise the name of our country and the professional women’s soccer league of the same.
The game began turning in favor of the American team who started looking for the goal from minute one and managed to hit first with a goal from Kiana Palacios that put the azulcrema team in front.
Shortly after, Sabrina Enciso would put in a great pass that Scarlett Camberos would be in charge of placing in the back of the nets and thus, América put the 2-0 on the scoreboard and tilted the balance in her favor.
In the end, Tottenham managed to take one off the scoreboard and reduce the difference, but after the final whistle, Villacampa’s team took the victory, Scarlett Camberos was named player of the match and América obtained their pass to the semifinals that they will play against the OL Reign this August 17 and in case of advancing, those from Coapa would face the winner of the key between AC Milan and Racing Louisville.
