Mexico City.- With two goals and an assist from Henry Martín, América opened its home game at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium with a 3-1 victory over Querétaro.

It took two days for the two-time Mexican soccer champion to finally appear, that powerful team that hurts its rival at the slightest lapse.

Without too many complications and at times coping with the passing of the match, the Águilas defeated the Gallos to earn their first points of the competition.

The individualities of the blue and cream team appeared to lead them to victory from very early on.

First with Javairô Dilrosun’s finish at 2′, after a great screen in the area by Henry Martín and then with the Mexican striker himself heading the ball in at 8′ to increase the lead.

Although Pablo Barrera brought the Gallos closer in the final seconds of the first half, all it took was another appearance by Henry to seal his double and restore peace of mind for the night in the 56th minute.

Although America did not display spectacular football and its performance is certainly far from what coach André Jardine intends, the level of its players and a few offensive touches were enough to win.

In the reigning champion’s first home game at the Ciudad de los Deportes, a joy on the scoreboard was needed to slightly make up for the poor turnout in the stands, which showed the lack of enthusiasm of the Americanista fans with the move from the Azteca Stadium.