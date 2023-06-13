Tuesday, June 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

América beats Medellín and takes the honor in the duel of eliminated from the group

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 13, 2023
in Sports
0
América beats Medellín and takes the honor in the duel of eliminated from the group


close

DIM

DIM vs. America.

DIM vs. America.

Diego Novoa and Carlos Darwin Quintero were the figures.

América de Cali defeated Independiente Medellín in a match between teams with no chance of qualifying for the final. At Atanasio Girardot, the scarlet team suffered in the first half but some changes made by Alexandre Guimaraes allowed them to win against a rival that had several youth players.

See also  After the pandemic, Latin America will face a new lost decade

America won in Medellin

Barón Rojo, one of the traditional bars of America.

In the first part, the local team had the clearest options. In the 19th minute, Emerson Batalla stole the ball on the wing and, after a hook, left Monsalve alone in a one-on-one with the rival goalkeeper. In the first shot, Diego Novoa won the duel against the youth and, after the rebound, the one with the gloves managed to get the ball to the corner kick.

After this occasion, Jorge Cabezas also wasted a clear opportunity. Novoa, again, held the zero in his goal.

For the second half, the visiting coach sent Carlos Darwin Quintero onto the field, who changed the face of the attack. In the 58th minute, the footballer received the ball near Independiente Medellín’s area and after positioning it for his right leg, he took a shot that crashed into the post and, later, entered to give the scarlet victory.

In the next week, these two teams can help define the finalist of Group B. América will face Boyacá Chicó at Pascual Guerrero. DIM, for its part, will travel to Bogotá to face the leader Millonarios.

See also  This is how the Clausura 2023 Liguilla will be played so far in the Women's MX League

FOOTBALL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#América #beats #Medellín #takes #honor #duel #eliminated #group

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Exoprimal will have a second open beta for you to try this multiplayer dinosaur shooter | EarthGamer

Exoprimal will have a second open beta for you to try this multiplayer dinosaur shooter | EarthGamer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result