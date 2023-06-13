América beats Medellín and takes the honor in the duel of eliminated from the group

América de Cali defeated Independiente Medellín in a match between teams with no chance of qualifying for the final. At Atanasio Girardot, the scarlet team suffered in the first half but some changes made by Alexandre Guimaraes allowed them to win against a rival that had several youth players.

In the first part, the local team had the clearest options. In the 19th minute, Emerson Batalla stole the ball on the wing and, after a hook, left Monsalve alone in a one-on-one with the rival goalkeeper. In the first shot, Diego Novoa won the duel against the youth and, after the rebound, the one with the gloves managed to get the ball to the corner kick.

After this occasion, Jorge Cabezas also wasted a clear opportunity. Novoa, again, held the zero in his goal.

For the second half, the visiting coach sent Carlos Darwin Quintero onto the field, who changed the face of the attack. In the 58th minute, the footballer received the ball near Independiente Medellín’s area and after positioning it for his right leg, he took a shot that crashed into the post and, later, entered to give the scarlet victory.

In the next week, these two teams can help define the finalist of Group B. América will face Boyacá Chicó at Pascual Guerrero. DIM, for its part, will travel to Bogotá to face the leader Millonarios.

