Saturday, December 2, 2023, Azteca stadium. America and Lion They faced each other in the duel corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The tie, on the overall score, favored those from Coapa, so those led by Nicolás Larcamón took the field with the obligation to gain.
However, Julián Quiñones was the one who sent the nets vibrating with a goal from the eleven steps, and in the second half Henry Martin made it 2-0 in favor of the azulcremas, thus completing the pass to the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The match ended at the Azteca stadium, América advanced to the semifinals and now the question was: who will be the rival? In Nuevo León, the Monterrey Soccer Club received a visit from Atlético San Luiswho defeated them 1-0 in the first leg.
The Gang took the field with Esteban Andrada in goal, Stefan Medina as right back, in the center were Víctor: ‘Toro’ Guzmán and Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo as left back. Maxi Meza and ‘Ponchito’ González played open on the wings; Omar Govea and Luis Romo in the center. Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori played ahead, who scored 1-0 in favor of Rayados, but the match ended 1-1 and Atlético San Luis advanced.
Consequently, América and Atlético San Luis, who a few years ago were sponsorship brothers, will face each other in search of the final for the Mexican championship. André Jardine will face that squad that he educated from A to Z.
#América #beats #León #face #Atlético #San #Luis #semifinal #Apertura