On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at Lower.com Field in Ohio, the Eagles of America They faced the Columbus Crew for the match corresponding to the 2024 CUP Champions final.
This tournament pits the champion squad against MLS and the Liga MX champion team. An exciting match, without a doubt, taking into account that América arrives as the new two-time champion and Columbus Crew also took home the Leagues CUP 2024.
The best team on the field were the Águilas del América. From the first half they created real scoring opportunities, and in the second half, the Spanish attacking midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo had what could have been the 1-0 for América.
However, just over ten minutes after Álvaro Fidalgo’s terrible mistake, he took advantage of his exquisite vision of the game and served with an advantage for Víctor Dávila, who entered the area and defined in a wonderful way before the goalkeeper came out, putting the 1-0 in favor of the azulcremas.
Unfortunately for América, in the seventy-seventh minute Columbus Crew took advantage of a set piece and the match was tied 1-1.
Many blue-cream fans thought that the capital team would collapse. However, in the penalty shootout, Luis Ángel Malagón became a hero, saving two penalties and leaving behind the bad experience lived in the Leagues CUP 2024, in which he missed the decisive penalty and his team was eliminated.
In this way, America has achieved another title for its showcase. However, it is necessary to point out that this is not an official tournament, but rather a friendly one, so everything will remain a nice memory and little more.
