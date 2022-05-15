? FLYING TO THE SEMIFINALS! ? Club América defeated Puebla 3-2 (4-3 overall) at the Azteca to win the first ticket to the Semis of the #Closure2022 ?? This America is for:_____________ ?https://t.co/AkU2wE4utM pic.twitter.com/MQDd40ZKDX – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) May 15, 2022

Quickly the yellow ones were present, with the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo and the Argentine John Paul Segovia by The fringewhile Zendejas it was painted by part of the blue-creams.

However, before finishing the first part, came the immediate response from the sweet potato growers. After a center on the left side, Segovia nodded, but the Peruvian Peter Aquinas prevented me from entering, but Israel Kings He took the opportunity to achieve a Chilean and match 1-1.

Seeing himself down on the scoreboard, the Argentine Nicholas Larcamon I did not wait any longer and sent changes to the offensive, being close to equalizing when a center came into the air and the Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta he nodded to one side.

Here is the controversial goal so far in the league. The controversy began when the referee scored a penalty. Diego Valdés charged and failed. The referee decided to repeat it. And there he already scored. America wins 2-1 against Puebla (3-2 on aggregate)pic.twitter.com/pf7BYpooA6 – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) May 15, 2022

After that, came the backlash that killed the illusions of Puebla, since Valdes He left completely alone and before the departure of Anthonyyielded to Zendejaswho sent the ball to the nets.

Already at the end, Valdez made a mistake holding William Martinez when looking for the ball in the air. The singer criminal decreed, so The Colorado Aristeguiera He was in charge of discounting the final 3-2.

— Fernando Aristeguieta started, played the entire match and scored a goal with Puebla, which lost 3-2 to América in the second leg of the 4th finals of the Mexican soccer league. — The Venezuelan team was eliminated after losing 4-3 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/CeSuhr8bmY — Vinotinto Report ?? (@InfoVinotinto_) May 15, 2022

Added to this, according to TUDNwith the pass to the semifinals, the Argentine has already ensured his continuity at the head of the team for the Apertura 2022.