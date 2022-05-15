After having lived through hell in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, América is in the semifinals after having defeated Puebla 3-2 (4-3 aggregate) in the Aztec stadiumwith goals from Henry Martinthe Chilean Diego Valdes Y Alexander Zendejas.
From the initial whistle, those from home went to the front and Valdes He was close to scoring. At minute 3, the Andean took a free kick that the Paraguayan goalkeeper Anthony Silva he managed to stop with his hand.
Quickly the yellow ones were present, with the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo and the Argentine John Paul Segovia by The fringewhile Zendejas it was painted by part of the blue-creams.
Until the 41st minute the first goal of the match appeared. Zendejas he stole the ball, advanced a few meters and yielded to the Spaniard Alvaro Fidalgowho sent a center to the area that headed The bomb to put the 1-0.
However, before finishing the first part, came the immediate response from the sweet potato growers. After a center on the left side, Segovia nodded, but the Peruvian Peter Aquinas prevented me from entering, but Israel Kings He took the opportunity to achieve a Chilean and match 1-1.
For the plugin, Diego Good he was wrong to commit a penalty on the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezwhich executed Valdes. Already in the maximum sentence, Anthony covered the shot, but the VAR indicated to Fernando Guerrero to be repeated, something that the Andean took advantage of for the 2-1.
Seeing himself down on the scoreboard, the Argentine Nicholas Larcamon I did not wait any longer and sent changes to the offensive, being close to equalizing when a center came into the air and the Venezuelan Fernando Aristeguieta he nodded to one side.
Even at 71′, Daniel Aguilar was encouraged to release a distant shot that William Ochoa covered, leaving the rebound for Aristeguietabut again Paco Memo He managed to deflect so that it hit the post.
After that, came the backlash that killed the illusions of Puebla, since Valdes He left completely alone and before the departure of Anthonyyielded to Zendejaswho sent the ball to the nets.
Thanks to the need for Larca-boys Going to the front, the spaces opened up quite a bit and those from Coapa were able to achieve the fourth of the night when the Colombian Juan Otero was in front of the goal, unable to beat Anthony.
Already at the end, Valdez made a mistake holding William Martinez when looking for the ball in the air. The singer criminal decreed, so The Colorado Aristeguiera He was in charge of discounting the final 3-2.
On the victory of his team, the Argentine strategist Ferdinand Ortiz stated: “I have some players with tremendous balls. They have come out of very adverse situations and I am very happy to have this group”.
Added to this, according to TUDNwith the pass to the semifinals, the Argentine has already ensured his continuity at the head of the team for the Apertura 2022.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#America #beat #Puebla #semifinals #Clausura
Leave a Reply