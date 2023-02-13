Mocorito, Sinaloa.- In a family atmosphere, the adrenaline of knowing who would be the new sovereign of the Mocoritenses for the Carnival 2023, which is called “Carnivals of the world. Revive la Alegría!”, to be held from February 24 to 28. América Baldenebro was accompanied by luck, since she was the one who selected the green color three times that gave her victory, and Hannia Angulo was the lucky one to be the Queen of the Flower Games.