US health authorities have approved a new anti-cancer drug to treat a severe form of lymphoma, the company that developed the drug said Friday.

The Roche group said, in a statement, that this drug, called Columvi, treats patients with a form of lymphoma known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Roche noted that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved this bispecific T-cell-activating antibody in adult patients. The drug will be available over the next few weeks.

This treatment is intended for patients who have already received two or more anti-leukemia therapies, but have relapsed or not recovered from currently approved therapies.

And if a large number of patients interact well with the treatments already available to them, up to 40% of them will relapse or resist treatments, and their options will be limited and their survival rate will be low, according to Roche.

This type of cancer affects about 160,000 people worldwide annually, according to Roche, which is considered the world’s first in the field of oncology.