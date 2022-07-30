The United States has asked its non-essential employees and their families to leave Mali due to the increased risk of attacks, the State Department announced.
The United States did not mention a specific threat to its employees, but said there was an increased risk of violence affecting Westerners.
In an update to Mali’s travel alert, the State Department said that “on July 29, 2022, the Department requested the departure of non-essential US government employees and their families due to the increased risk of terrorist attacks in areas frequented by Westerners.”
The alert stated that “terrorist and armed groups continue to plan kidnappings and attacks in Mali,” warning of attacks targeting places such as “clubs, hotels, restaurants, places of worship and international diplomatic missions.”
Earlier this month, the Malian army said it had thwarted a new terrorist attack on an army camp near the capital, Bamako, that houses the headquarters of the head of the ruling military junta, days after a deadly suicide attack occurred near the capital.
It was the first time since 2012 that there were coordinated attacks near Bamako.
#America #asks #embassy #employees #leave #Mali
Leave a Reply