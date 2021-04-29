The United States of America asked its citizens to leave India as soon as possible, which is facing the worst outbreak of the Corona virus.

And Bloomberg News reported that the State Department issued a fourth-class travel leaflet, the highest of such publications, asking US citizens “not to travel to India or leave as soon as possible.”

It is noteworthy that, for more than a week, India has recorded more than 300,000 daily cases of infection, which has led to the health sector being subjected to severe pressure, in addition to a lack of oxygen. Several countries have banned travel to and from India, including the Philippines, Belgium and India.