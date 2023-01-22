The Central Command of the US Army said, in a statement issued on Sunday, that its forces arrested two members of the terrorist organization ISIS during an air and ground attack in eastern Syria.
The attack took place Saturday, said Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Central Command, adding that one civilian was “minorly wounded” during the attack and was treated at a nearby medical facility before being released to his family.
No other details of this attack were disclosed.
The United States has previously carried out several operations in Syria against leaders and members of the extremist organization.
Despite its elimination, sleeper cells of the extremist ISIS organization are still active and carry out special operations from time to time in remote areas.
