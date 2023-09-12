The two companies said that their new version of existing vaccines will be available in the coming days for a booster campaign, while Covid-19 infections requiring hospitalization are increasing in the United States..

This new version of the vaccines is expected to provide “good protection against the currently spreading Covid-19 variants,” according to what the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a statement..

For its part, Moderna explained in a statement that its new vaccine, which was tested on humans, triggered an immune response against these mutants..

While the FDA has authorized new versions of vaccines to be given to those 6 months and older, another federal health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to determine the age groups that will be recommended to receive a dose. Booster.

American experts are divided over whether the entire population should be given a booster shot or whether the focus should instead be on vulnerable people, as is the case in Europe..

The United States wants to carry out an annual vaccination campaign against Covid-19, using an appropriate vaccine every time. But the success of the new version of the vaccines is uncertain: only 17% of Americans received the previous booster dose.