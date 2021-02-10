America approves an antibody drug to treat Corona patients

On Tuesday, the Federal Food and Drug Administration in the United States granted permission for the emergency use of a drug from the “Eli Lilly” company containing a mixture of antibodies to treat people with Covid-19 disease.

And late-stage trial data in January showed that the combination of two antibodies helped reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in Covid-19 patients by 70 percent.

The company said the treatment would be available immediately.

“There are 100,000 doses ready immediately, and an additional 150,000 doses will be available during the first quarter,” she added in a statement.