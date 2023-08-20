The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Akiga (Nirabarb and abiraterone acetate) for the treatment of positive metastatic prostate cancer, according to janssen.com.

This approval makes Akeega the first and only dual-action multidrug combination tablet.

The FDA approval is based on positive results from a phase III randomized, multicenter study. Patients who were treated with a combination of Akeega and prednisone had good results, according to Ma.

There was also a significant improvement in symptom progression and time to start of cytoreductive chemotherapy for patients who received Akiga and prednisone versus those who received abiraterone acetate and prednisone or placebo. There was also a trend towards improvement in overall survival.

“As a clinician, identifying patients with a worse prognosis is a priority, especially those who have cancers and have mutation-positive metastatic prostate cancer,” Kim Chi, the principal investigator of the phase III study, said in a statement.

“We designed the study prospectively to identify the subgroup of patients most likely to benefit from targeted therapy with Akiga and to help us understand how we can achieve better health outcomes for patients,” Chi added.

Marketing approval for Akiga has been granted to Janssen.