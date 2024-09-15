After several days of negotiations, Club América officially announced the 26-year-old multi-functional Chilean forward, Victor Davilaas his last reinforcement to complete his places of Untrained in Mexico and will occupy the vacancy left free by his compatriot Igor Lichnovskyafter his registration was revoked due to a long-term injury that will keep him from returning until next year.
The Chilean striker left European football to return to Mexican football where he already had stints in three different cities: Necaxa, Pachuca and León, the player coming from CSKA Moscow from Russia arrives after one year and 38 games played where he scored six goals and gave eight assists.
This signing is largely due to the request of the coaching staff headed by André Jardineto sign a forward who can also play as a left winger, after the recent departures a few months ago of Jonathan Rodriguez and Julian Quinoneswhere the Uruguayan was the only one who remained as a nominal in that position Brian RodriguezIt is worth noting that the Andean can also play as a centre forward and attacking midfielder.
Victor Davila He arrived to Mexican football from the Huachipato He left Chile in the summer of 2017 when he signed with Club Necaxa, where he remained for a year and a half, playing 42 games, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists.
He later joined the ranks of Club Pachuca in exchange for more than 10 million dollarsHe stayed there for two years and played 56 matches, scoring nine goals and providing assists. Finally, he was sent to Club León, part of the same owners (Grupo Pachuca), where he stayed for another year and a half where he played 106 matches, scoring 33 goals and providing 13 assists.
A year later, with his maturity and fullness in his prime, he arrives at the two-time Mexican soccer champions where he will have the opportunity to continue leaving his mark on Mexico.
