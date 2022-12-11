The US military said today, Sunday, that it had killed two leaders of the terrorist organization ISIS during an air strike in eastern Syria.
The US Central Command in Tampa said that one of the dead was named Anas, a regional ISIS official involved in the organization’s “lethal planning and facilitation operations” in eastern Syria.
The command added, “This operation was intensively planned unilaterally to ensure its success… Initial assessments show that the operation did not result in any injuries or deaths among civilians.”
It is noteworthy that the US army is only deployed in Syria in areas controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units and its allies. And the American forces are supporting the fight of these units against ISIS in those areas.
#America #announces #killing #ISIS #leaders #Syria
Leave a Reply