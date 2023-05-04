Today, Wednesday, the United States announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth $300 million, which includes various ammunition.

And Karen Jean-Pierre, the White House spokeswoman, announced “a new package of military support to help Ukraine.”

The spokeswoman said that the package “includes additional ammunition for the HIMARS high-precision rocket launchers, additional howitzers, artillery rounds, mortars, and anti-tank capabilities used by Ukraine.”

Jean-Pierre referred to an “intensive effort made by the US government in recent months to meet Ukraine’s request before the counterattack it intends to launch.”

The United States has provided Ukraine with more than $35.7 billion in military support since the beginning of the current crisis in February 2022.