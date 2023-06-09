The Pentagon announced today, Friday, a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

A statement issued by the Pentagon said that the new package, worth two billion US dollars, is intended for the Ukrainian air defense.

The ministry added that the package includes “Hawk” air defense systems, 105 and 203 mm rockets and artillery shells, “Puma” unmanned systems, ammunition for a laser-guided missile system, and support for training and maintenance.

The United States is the largest country providing Ukraine with military aid and weapons since the outbreak of the current crisis in February 2022.