mutual threats

On Friday, US national security spokesman John Kirby said that his country would not be satisfied with declaring “Wagner” a criminal organization, but would impose other sanctions on it, because it “commits atrocities and violations of human rights in Ukraine and elsewhere.”

The successes of the “Wagner” company, which specializes in supplying mercenaries, have raised Washington and Europe’s fear of Russia’s domination of influential files around the world, according to experts.

And on Saturday, the head of the “Wagner” company, the Russian Yevgeny Prigozhin, sent a letter to the White House, specifically to Kirby, asking him to clarify “the crimes committed by Wagner (deserving of this classification).”

Late last year, Prigozhin warned the United States not to put his company on terror lists, saying, “Don’t wake up Wagner.”

What does punish “Wagner” mean?

The sanctions imposed by Washington on countries and organizations are mainly economic, and military if necessary. In the event that Wagner is placed on the sanctions list, the following will be implemented:

• Seizure of its balances within the countries allied with Washington.

• Washington has the right to pursue its leaders in security and economic terms.

• Penalties sometimes include freezing assets, preventing people from entering some countries, and may amount to targeting.

The situation here is similar to the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization in 2019; Both organizations have military activity.

Washington more than once targeted bases of the Revolutionary Guards in Syria and Iraq with missile strikes, assassinated the commander of the Quds Force in the Revolutionary Guards, Qassem Soleimani, and imposed harsh penalties on him.

Wagner and US forces meeting points

Wagner operates mostly in geographical areas where Americans are spread; This means that they are areas of struggle for influence, including:

• In Syria, there are points of contact between the American forces and the “Wagner” fighters who control sites there, and it is assumed that there is coordination between the two sides to prevent a clash, and as soon as sanctions are imposed on “Wagner”, this coordination may stop.

• “Wagner” is spread in African countries such as Guinea, Central Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, and recently Mali, and these countries fall within the scope of the US military command in Africa, “AFRICOM”, which makes Africa a new hotspot for the Russian-American conflict, according to the “Wagner” classification. terrorist.

History of “Wagner”

• Its foundation was attributed to former Russian army officer Dmitry Utkin in 2014.

• It is a Russian paramilitary organization that provides combat services, exports trained fighters to conflict areas, or supports ruling regimes against rebellion or terrorist movements.

• It appeared strongly in supporting the Russian army’s control of the Crimea peninsula in Ukraine in 2014, and the extension of its presence to African countries.

• Get funding from the Russian military intelligence.

• Acts primarily according to Russian interests, but charges a fee for its services.

• One of its tasks is to support the Russian influence and presence around the world in the face of the expansion and hegemony of the United States and the countries of the European Union.

• In the current Ukraine war, it has helped Moscow achieve massive gains, including major advances in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.