Today, Sunday, the United States and Vietnam signed a broad partnership in the field of semiconductors, according to a statement issued on the sidelines of US President Joe Biden’s visit to the capital, Hanoi.

The statement stated, “The goal is to develop Vietnam’s capabilities in this regard for the benefit of the American industry,” praising “the ability of (Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia) to play an essential role in securing strong supply chains for semiconductors.”

The United States and Vietnam, a manufacturing hub, have increasingly close trade relations. Washington considers Hanoi an important partner and seeks to establish global industrial channels.

At the beginning of his visit to Vietnam, Biden met with the leader of the ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong.

The US President said that “Vietnam and the United States are essential partners” at a “very important” stage for the world.

The Vietnamese official welcomed his guest, wishing that the visit would be “successful.”