There are many versions and rumors on this topic.

In América and in Tigres they give me the same information: there are NO clauses for minutes or titles. If America wants to keep the Chilean, it is because Jardine and the board want it that way. Not because of ‘obligation’.

https://t.co/8QX621KiGd

— Alejandro Orvañanos ✍🏻 (@ale_orvananos) November 10, 2023