At the close of the last transfer market, América closed the loan of Lichnovsky from Tigres for the rest of this tournament. The team from the country’s capital, in need of a central defender after the rain of injuries and the failures of Santiago Baños in the markets outside of Mexico, finalized the arrival of the defender from the Liga MX champion team, since in reality Igor was erased of the feline team, since there was no place for those not born in Mexico for him and he had not played a single minute until then.
The reality is that Igor was a signing that was more than criticized by the fans and those around América, however, the player’s performance has been far above what even the board itself expected. Thus, everything indicates that the future of the center-back will continue to be within the country’s capital, since both those from the Coapa nest and the Tigres are ready to sit at the table to negotiate the continuity of the defender.
Alejandro Orvañanos assures that in the negotiation between Tigres and América for Lichnovsky there is no obligation to purchase for a sum of minutes, as some other sources assure, however, he affirms that the future of the central defender is within the eagles. The performance and commitment of the defender has more than surprised André Jardine, with the coach being the man who is appealing for his continuity within the squad for 2024, an option that he seems is more than viable to achieve.
