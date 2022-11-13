America and Tigres UANL fight over signing bomb

Club América and Tigres UANL want to return to the forefront of Mexican soccer and to do so they seek to configure their squad in the best way for Clausura 2023, a tournament that will have a somewhat longer preseason than usual.
The team led by Ferdinand Ortiz He wants to strengthen himself in an important way to meet the objective of being champion, but for this it will be necessary to strengthen his attack zone and according to the most recent rumors, the ‘Tano‘ has set his sights on a player who has been decisive in Aztec football, but in turn, the San Nicolás de los Garza team would also take him into consideration.
For a few days, candidates have begun to emerge to take over the technical direction of the UANL Tigers, after the institution thanked Michael Herrera.
The former red and black coach and two-time champion, Diego Cocawould be the substitute for ‘Louse‘ and in this way, the Argentine strategist would request the signing of Julian Quinonesa player who just a few months ago belonged to the feline team, but found in Atlas the regularity and soccer that he had turned off during his stay in Nuevo León.
In this way, the 25-year-old player would also be in the azulcrema orbit, since he could give the offensive a great renewal with his arrival, since, in addition, he would contribute to the internal competition of the club.
Being so, it would be believed that the feline team would have an advantage in his signing since the board already knows him and the possible new coach wants him under his tutelage again, so he would have the advantage of continuing to receive opportunities as a starter and have the leading role that he did not have during his time with the auriazul team when Ricardo Ferretti it was the DT.
