America and Tigres UANL fight over signing bomb

DOES THE PANTHER RETURN TO THE U? 🐯💣

If the arrival of Diego Cocca as technical director of Tigres is confirmed, Julián Quiñones will be his main request to the feline board.

Cocca wants the key man of the Two-time Championship in Atlas for his new project. He would be a mega BOMB. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PCG7QEj6W5

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 11, 2022