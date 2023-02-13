The Clausura 2023 tournament is close to reaching the middle of its regular phase with six disputes in which only two teams remain undefeated. The UANL Tigres and Club América are the only teams that have not yet known defeat, but the cats register a greater number of victories, a situation that has them fighting for the tournament lead.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team was greatly strengthened for the current tournament with the signings of Diego Lainez, Fernando Gorriaran and Nicolas Ibanez. In addition, the project was set up so that Diego Coca was in charge, however, the Argentine only lasted five games since he took over the Mexican team for the 2026 World Cup process. In such a way that, the cats were under the orders of the ‘Chima’ Ruiz and at least in their first game they did not demonstrate the absence of cocca because they defeated the Pumas UNAM with authority 4-2.
At the moment, the UANL Tigers have recorded four victories and two draws, results that have them in second place in the overall standings with 14 points, just below their neighbor to the North, Rayados.
Similarly, it is the second best offense with 13 points, while it is also the best defense with four conceded goals. With which they settle as firm candidates for the title.
On their own, the Eagles do not know defeat either, but their situation is different because they have had a less convincing start to the tournament where they have not yet convinced their fans of the project to end the tournament with the trophy in their windows. At the moment they are fourth in the general classification with 10 units after four draws and two wins.
Prior to their victory against Necaxa, those led by Fernando Ortiz they had a win in the semester because the tie was being very constant. Las Águilas left doubts at the start of the tournament by equalizing with teams like Querétaro and Puebla at home, but little by little their performance has been improving, although in defense they are still a bit unstable, which led them to finish with a line of five against the Rayos at home last weekend.
