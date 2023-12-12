In América, the board is already planning the formation of the squad for 2024, because regardless of whether the team ends up as champion or not, it is expected that those from Nidpo will have many changes and movements within the squad. One of the issues on the table was the continuity of the player on loan from Tigres, Igor Lichnovsky, and in Coapa the decision has been made for the Chilean to continue.
Fernando Esquivel informs that by order of André Jardine, Igor will remain within the club for the following year. That being the case, the América board is already in formal talks with the people of Tigres to define whether the loan will be extended or if there are conditions to a total sale. For the footballer's part, the center back is happy within the ranks of the Eagles, which is why he has given the green light for his formal signing to the 13-time Liga MX champions.
More news on the transfer market
While the board prepares to assemble the squad, the team focuses on the last two games of the semester.
After one of the best short tournaments in the club's history, they will face the current champion, the Tigres, in the grand final of the Liga MX. By far, the team from the north of the country is the most difficult club that those from Coapa could face in the last step prior to the cup and the obligation for those from the capital of the country remains the same, consecrate themselves at the top or everything will be a failure.
#América #Tigres #negotiating #continuity #Lichnovsky
