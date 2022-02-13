This weekend in the corresponding day 5 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, Club América was able to get the three points in their visit to Torreón against Santos Laguna, it was a complicated match in which both teams urgently needed the three units, but finally they were the Eagles who got the win.
In this way, the azulcrema team managed to add four units and climbed positions in the general table, after a few weeks in the last positions, with this, without a doubt, it is an injection of encouragement to direct their participation in the contest that had not been started in the best way.
In addition, during the week they will play the pending match of day 2 against Mazatlán FC as a visitor, and in case of winning, things would change drastically for day 6 where they would have the opportunity to return to the top of the classification. .
Although the team is still not in its best physical shape and the coupling of its players, they were able to come back at the TSM Corona and get the win, after winning 2-3 with everything and errors from the defense that are still not 100% .
It should also be noted that the work of Santiago Solari and his coaching staff has been a lot because they have had to make many tactical changes in these first dates, given the multiple absences due to injuries or suspensions.
In such a way that the Coapa team has a lot of room for improvement in these next dates, so they need to stabilize since they were able to regain the confidence they have been having in the regular phases of the last two tournaments and with a good boost in this week there could be considerable improvement.
