When the first leg of the Women’s League final ended, on Sunday at El Campín, two portraits remained: on the one hand, the roar of the lionesses of Santa Fe for the 2-0 victory, a good advantage to dream of the star, and on the other, the confidence of the scarlets of America, who despite losing promised that in the return game, this Friday at home, Pascual Guerrero , the story will be another: they go for the rematch, the comeback and the title.

The first leg was a battle worthy of the women’s final, an intense game, with a spectacular setting, full stands and goals. Santa Fe was better, he was more effective and forceful, he felt more comfortable on the field.

cardinal illusion

Santa Fe celebrates a goal against América in the final of the Women’s League. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

The goals of Karla Viancha and Camila Reyes He has the lionesses very close to reaching the star, which would be the third on his shield. That is why the motivation of the players, who now only think about surviving the hell of Pascual Guerrero to celebrate a new title. It is also the feeling of coach Ómar Ramírez, who has a plan ready to not fail.

“If we change, we lose. Santa Fe must be Santa Fe. It has shown it on all the fields in the country, it has been the best visitor in the League. There are things in favor and what we have against is the rival fans, they are going to cheer. They name my mom that day, but the team is very focused,” said the coach before the trip to Cali, a trip that was framed in a single slogan that resounds in each lioness’ throat, a battle cry that is born from their hearts: “Let’s go for the third one”, they say, they shout, they feel.

Karla Viancha, the author of the first goal in the first leg final, does not change for anyone, but she is convinced that she can repeat the celebration as a visitor. “We know that the result is in our favor, but we don’t have to play with that and the responsibility is to bring the Cup home and I’m sure we’re going to do it. The goal made me immensely happy and I hope to score in Cali”, said Karla, convinced and confident.

America, to go back

Santa Fe vs. America in Women’s League. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

For America, the road is steep. Leaving El Campín with two goals in the luggage was not the thinking of the coaching staff or the players. It was too big a difference for them to face now.

But they are América, the best team of the season, the one that is also going for its third star, the one led by Catalina Usme, and also, the game is at their home, at Pascual Guerrero; For all those seasonings, the scarlets have their confidence intact. They want a title and they go for it.

“It is learning, believing, we can come back at home, there are 90 minutes left. We are convinced of what we can do. There is tranquility, without trusting us. We must be convinced, we can come back!” bellowed the player Gabriela Rodríguez.

The fans of Santa Fe already showed off, they made the final feel like a final, they made the players of both teams enjoy an unparalleled setting, with 30,000 people cheering. The turn is for the house of America. No less is expected, another full is expected. America needs him to try to come back. “There are 90 minutes to go, all to Pascual”, ask the scarlet players.

Passion is guaranteed in the stands, all that remains is for the players to enter the field and give the final battle.

America vs. Santa Fe

8 p.m.

TV: Win +

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

