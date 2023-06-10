The final of the Women’s League seems to have, once again, a red tint, unless Pereira and Nacional get even in the second leg, playing as visitors. TOmérica won 2-3 at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium and Santa Fe drew 1-1 at the Atanasio Girardot, in the first leg of the tournament’s semifinals.

The rain was the protagonist in the victory of América de Cali 2-3 over Deportivo Pereira. The game was suspended after 10 minutes, with a flooded pitch. Shortly before, América had struck first: in the 7th minute, Ana Fisgativa filtered an excellent pass for Ingrid Vidal inside the area and the attacker pushed the ball to make it 0-1.

The game lasted for an hour and at the restart, Valentina Rojas, who had come from the bench, equalized at 42: she received the ball on the left side of the area and after a hit, she defined with her left foot to beat goalkeeper Coronel .

At the start of the second half, Ana Milé González made it 2-1 for Pereira, in the 49th minute: she had a penalty in her favor, but the América goalkeeper saved it. On the rebound, González took revenge.

However, América turned the score around: at 65, Mariana Zamorano scored to make it 2-2, after a pass from Wendy Bonilla, and then, in stoppage time, Daniela Castellanos made the final 2-3.

Good tie for Santa Fe in Medellín

In Medellín, Santa Fe began suffering very early: Sara Córdoba caught a rebound from goalkeeper Yessica Velásquez, after a cross from Yirleydis Quejada, and scored 1-0 for Nacional. There were barely two minutes.

However, Santa Fe began to set conditions and achieved the tie thanks to an extraordinary goal by María Camila Reyes, with a shot from 35 meters to hang the ball at an angle.

The game left bad news for Nacional and the Colombian Women’s National Team: the injury of defender Ángela Barón, in the second half. Barón was part of the team that qualified for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The medical part is expected.

América and Santa Fe, the two best teams of the year in the Women’s League, will define the semifinal series at home. The games will be on June 14: Santa Fe vs. National, at 6 pm, and America vs. Pereira, at 8:15.

