The White House said that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed, on Monday, with his Russian counterpart the prospects for a summit between the US and Russian presidents.

In a statement, Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, said that Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev agreed in their phone call to “continue to maintain contact.”

The statement added that the senior officials also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of common concern.

In recent weeks, US President Joe Biden suggested to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to hold a summit in a third country.