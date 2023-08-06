He America club showed another face in the round of 32 in front of the Chicago Fire. The Eagles were coming off a painful and unpredictable defeat against the Columbus Crew, but they recovered their memory to beat the Men in red and advance to the round of 16. In this stage, the cream-blue team will face Nashville SC.
The team led by andre jardine He will face this duel with several important casualties and in front of him he will have a tough nut to crack. Nashville SC beat Cincinnati FC, the best team of the season in Major League Soccer (MLS), on penalties.
This duel seems to be very competitive and tight. America or Nashville SC? Which of these two squads will reach the quarterfinals?
Goalkeeper: Luis Angel Malagon – The Mexican goalkeeper had a solid performance against Chicago Fire and managed to bounce back after his disastrous performance against Columbus Crew.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The former Pachuca player has adapted perfectly to America. He is increasingly seen looser on offense. He adds two goals in the Leagues Cup.
Central Defender: Israel Reyes – The former Puebla player still has more to do with the Eagles. Reyes has to be more regular and he is expected to grow in important games.
Central defender: Sebastián Cáceres – Despite all the criticism from the fans, the Uruguayan central defender is the most solid element that America has in the background. His absence against Columbus Crew was noted and his return against Chicago was more noticeable.
Left back: Salvador Reyes – Reyes is receiving Jardine’s confidence and this confidence is paying off. The winger looked more confident against the Chicago Fire and was one of the team’s best in the round of 32.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos – The youngest of the Dos Santos is finding his second wind. After being a footballer with a secondary role with Fernando Ortiz, the cream-blue midfielder is being a fundamental piece in the beginning of the Jardine era.
Central midfielder: Miguel Layún – One of Jardine’s doubts for the game against Nashville is who will be in the middle of the court with Jonathan dos Santos. Santiago Naveda would be the natural player to fill that position, but Jardine doesn’t seem to trust him very much. In this sense, Layún could form a double contention with the former LA Galaxy player. He is not unaware of the position.
Attacking midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo – In this scheme, Jardine would bet on overtaking Fidalgo. Diego Valdés has missed the last games due to an injury, so the ‘Maguito’ could occupy his position for the round of 16.
Right winger: Alejandro Zendejas – Circumstances have made Jardine bet on Zendejas even though the Mexican-American attacker is not at his best.
Center forward: Julián Quiñones – The Colombian forward would start again as a center forward in the event that Henry Martín does not recover from his injury. If the Yucatecan is fit to play, Quiñones will move to the left.
Left winger: Leonardo Suárez – The Argentinian attacker has been in great shape during the beginning of this semester. Leo Suárez has won the position from Zendejas, but he would play lying on the left if Henry Martín does not recover.
Goalie: J. Willis.
Defending: S. Moore, L. MacNaughton, W. Zimmerman, J. Bauer, and D. Lovitz.
Half: S. Davis, D. McCarty and A. Godoy.
Lead: H. Mukhtar and F. Picault.
